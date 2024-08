CO DOWN RESIDENTS who were evacuated from their homes following the discovery of a large Second World War-era bomb can return home after a controlled explosion on the device.

The historical munition was discovered in the Rivenwood area of Newtownards last Thursday at around 11am and the public was asked to avoid the area.

On Sunday, the PSNI then evacuated over 400 homes in the area in order to proceed with a clearance operation.

Superintendent Johnston McDowell said there was great discussion on whether to remove the bomb or to carry out a controlled explosion at the site, and it was decided to proceed with a controlled explosion.

Watch: The moment a World War Two bomb is destroyed in a controlled explosion in Newtownards. https://t.co/AMgKAI5nMO pic.twitter.com/O4XH8j1QBO — BBC News NI (@BBCNewsNI) August 20, 2024

After the controlled explosion this afternoon, the munition was confirmed to be an air-dropped SC-500 German bomb from World War Two.

Following the evacuation of over 400 homes on Sunday, the PSNI warned that the operation could continue for a number of days but said that “ keeping people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks”.

Yesterday, the PSNI provided an update and stated that the operation had moved into the “mitigation phase” and that work had started on “establishing protection to nearby properties and facilities”.

This afternoon, the PSNI said “great progress” had been achieved and that the “mitigation phase” was almost complete.

Superintendent McDowell said a team of military experts worked tirelessly overnight “to work towards the completion of this phase”.

This included “reducing any damaging effects where possible” and the “construction of a sand-filled structure to support the operation”.

He said a decision on whether to deal with the bomb on site or to remove it was “discussed at great length”.

Following advice from Ammunition Technical Officers, it was decided to deal with the bomb on site.

Prior to today’s controlled explosion, McDowell thanked residents for their assistance but added that their cooperation was now vital to “complete the operation and make the area safe again”.

“I must reiterate that there is a risk of death or serious injury to anyone who does not leave the area if they have been instructed to do so.”

The controlled explosion was carried out at 3.58pm this afternoon and was confirmed to be an air-dropped SC-500 German bomb from World War Two.

While it was around 83-years-old, the PSNI said it still posed a significant risk to public safety.

McDowell said it was a “highly complex operation” which was led by police, but also included the British Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Search squadron, as well as emergency services.

In a further update at around 6pm this evening, McDowell confirmed that the residents who had been evacuated on Sunday could return to their homes.

“I appreciate the scale of disruption caused while we worked to ensure the safety of everyone in the area and I would like to thank those affected for their patience and understanding,” said McDowell.