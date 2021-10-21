#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 21 October 2021
Advertisement

Armagh service marking partition and NI centenary to take place without heads of state

The church service begins at 10.30am.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 21 Oct 2021, 6:00 AM
14 minutes ago 285 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5580013
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE ‘SERVICE OF Reflection and Hope’ to mark the centenary of partition and the creation of Northern Ireland is due to take place later this morning. 

The church service, which is being jointly, organised by the main Christian churches on the island of Ireland, will not have the heads of state of either Ireland or the UK in attendance. 

President Michael D Higgins previously declined an invitation to the ceremony saying that the title of the event “wasn’t a neutral statement politically”. 

Yesterday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth would not be embarking on a planned trip to Northern Ireland after she accepted medical advice to rest for a number of days. The event was expected to be among her engagements during the visit. 

Today’s event is taking place St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh from 10.30 am and will be broadcast on both RTÉ One and BBC One Northern Ireland. 

Organisers of the event have described it as “a unique service” that will not be in the tradition of any of the denominations represented. 

It is set to feature contributions from: Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh John McDowell, Roman Catholic Primate of All Ireland Eamon Martin, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland Dr David Bruce, President of the Irish Council of Churches Dr Ivan Patterson and President of the Methodist Church in Ireland Dr Sahr Yambasu.

The decision by President Higgins to decline an invitation to the service put an increased focus on the event and the church leaders organising it said they were  “saddened by the polarised public commentary” that surrounded his decision. 

Related Reads

20.10.21 Britain's Queen Elizabeth unable to attend NI centenary event on medical grounds
13.10.21 'Constitutional republican' Jack Chambers attending NI service 'to build on peace and reconciliation'
07.10.21 Coveney and Chambers to represent Government at Northern Ireland centenary service

Speaking on a podcast this week ahead of the event, Eamon Martin said he had been concerned that the event would turn into “a celebration of the foundation of Northern Ireland” and that he voiced these concerns to his colleagues. 

“I was really pleased that that was heard by the other church leaders and I think that we have recovered the possibility of doing something very special and very deeply symbolic,” he said. 

Martin also said that Catholic church leaders from 1921 felt that partition would be “a source of perennial discord” and that although he shares those views he “also felt that in this part of the world we have a responsibility to lead serious mature reflection on who we are”. 

Minister for Foreign Affairs Affairs Simon Coveney and Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers are to represent the Irish government at today’s event.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to attend the event, as is Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The leaders of each of the main Northern Ireland political parties aside from Sinn Féin are also due to be in attendance. 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie