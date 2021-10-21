Armagh service marking partition and NI centenary to take place without heads of state

THE ‘SERVICE OF Reflection and Hope’ to mark the centenary of partition and the creation of Northern Ireland is due to take place later this morning.

The church service, which is being jointly, organised by the main Christian churches on the island of Ireland, will not have the heads of state of either Ireland or the UK in attendance.

President Michael D Higgins previously declined an invitation to the ceremony saying that the title of the event “wasn’t a neutral statement politically”.

Yesterday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth would not be embarking on a planned trip to Northern Ireland after she accepted medical advice to rest for a number of days. The event was expected to be among her engagements during the visit.

Today’s event is taking place St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh from 10.30 am and will be broadcast on both RTÉ One and BBC One Northern Ireland.

Organisers of the event have described it as “a unique service” that will not be in the tradition of any of the denominations represented.

It is set to feature contributions from: Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh John McDowell, Roman Catholic Primate of All Ireland Eamon Martin, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland Dr David Bruce, President of the Irish Council of Churches Dr Ivan Patterson and President of the Methodist Church in Ireland Dr Sahr Yambasu.

The decision by President Higgins to decline an invitation to the service put an increased focus on the event and the church leaders organising it said they were “saddened by the polarised public commentary” that surrounded his decision.

Speaking on a podcast this week ahead of the event, Eamon Martin said he had been concerned that the event would turn into “a celebration of the foundation of Northern Ireland” and that he voiced these concerns to his colleagues.

“I was really pleased that that was heard by the other church leaders and I think that we have recovered the possibility of doing something very special and very deeply symbolic,” he said.

Martin also said that Catholic church leaders from 1921 felt that partition would be “a source of perennial discord” and that although he shares those views he “also felt that in this part of the world we have a responsibility to lead serious mature reflection on who we are”.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Affairs Simon Coveney and Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers are to represent the Irish government at today’s event.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to attend the event, as is Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The leaders of each of the main Northern Ireland political parties aside from Sinn Féin are also due to be in attendance.