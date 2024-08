FANS WHO COMPLAINED to music events firm MCD over a ‘disgraceful’ performance by Nicki Minaj at Malahide Castle earlier this year have been offered tickets to another concert at the same venue next year.

Many fans of the Trinidadian-born rapper were left disappointed after she was more than an hour and a half late to her concert in Dublin last month. She was on stage for less than an hour, including time taken to change outfits, and proceeded to leave early.

Concert go-ers who wrote to MCD to request refunds for the gig and filled out a customer feedback form have since been informed by email that they can redeem tickets to another gig at Malahide Castle next year.

In the emails to fans, seen by The Journal, MCD said that the firm “endeavor to create the best experiences for music fans”. They detail that refunds requests cannot be fulfilled as no contractual obligations were breached during the performance.

MCD added: “However, we value your custom and as a gesture of good will, we wish to offer you tickets to an MCD concert in Malahide Castle in 2025, on a like for like basis to your original booking.”

Customers are directed to another form where they can redeem vouchers for the complementary gig at the same venue. The form also acts as an agreement between the fans and the company that the issue has been settled accordingly.

Fans who were sent this email have until Friday 30 August to fill out the form. The offer is no longer available to fans who did not issue a complaint or request a refund during the days after the concert.

Tickets to the original concert were priced from €89.90. In reports following the disappointing performance last month, some fans said they had left the venue early over rumours that Nicki Minaj was due to cancel the gig.

Minaj, who later cancelled another gig in Romania over ‘safety concerns’, did not appear on stage until around 9.50pm. Malahide Castle operates under a strict curfew of 10:30pm. The singer was meant to begin at 8:20pm.