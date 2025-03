NICOLA COUGHLAN, GRAHAM Norton and Lola Petticrew are among the Irish figures who have been nominated for a Bafta TV award.

But it’s the actors and creatives behind Netflix’s Baby Reindeer who are leading the charge at this year’s awards with eight nominations.

Coughlan has been nominated for best female performance in a comedy for her role as Maggie in Channel 4’s dark comedy-drama series Big Mood.

Norton meanwhile has been nominated for best entertainment performance for his BBC One programme The Graham Norton Show.

While Baby Reindeer leads the way in terms of TV shows with the most nominations, FX’s limited original Say Nothing is also well represented with four nods across both the TV and craft categories.

The “craft category” is a separate ceremony from the main Bafta TV Awards and recognises technical achievements and behind-the-scenes talent.

Say Nothing, which is streamed on Disney+, is nominated for three TV awards for best international show, while Lola Petticrew is nominated for best leading actress for her turn as Dolours Price.

Maxine Peake is also nominated for her role as an older Dolours Price in Say Nothing.

Meanwhile, the nominations for Baby Reindeer include a leading actor nod for Scottish comedian and writer Richard Gadd, the show’s creator, as well as a supporting actress nomination for Jessica Gunning.

The Netflix hit, said to be inspired by the real-life experiences of Gadd, sees his character Donny being stalked by a woman called Martha, played by Gunning, after he serves her a free cup of tea in the pub where he works.

Baby Reindeer, which is also nominated in the limited drama category, has hit headlines since being released on Netflix last year, due to a woman claiming to be the “real” Martha coming forward to bring a lawsuit against the streaming company.

Also nominated is transgender actress Nava Mau, in the supporting actress category, for her role in Baby Reindeer as Teri, Donny’s girlfriend.

Elsewhere, BBC programme The Traitors has a nomination for Claudia Winkleman in the entertainment performance category.

And a spoiler ahead for season 2 of The Traitors… as it is also nominated for the P&O Cruises’ memorable moment category, for the moment when Northern Ireland’s Diane Carson reveals that “Paul isn’t my son … but Ross is!”

The Bafta Television Craft Awards, hosted by Stacey Dooley, will take place on Sunday 27 April, with the Bafta Television Awards hosted by Alan Cumming taking place on 11 May and broadcast on BBC One.

-With additional reporting from Press Association