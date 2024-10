BRIDGERTON AND DERRY Girls star Nicola Coughlan has been named as one of Time Magazine’s ‘Next Generation Leaders’.

The magazine launched the Next Generation Leaders series a decade ago.

The series surveys Time reporters and editors to determine who are the leaders across sectors that define the future, with an emphasis on business, climate, sports, the arts, and advocacy.

Coughlan made the cover of Time’s October edition, and the magazine said her “persistence and refusal to accept the status quo represents the spirit of Next Generation Leaders”.

Other people to make the list this year includes Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal, Palestinian poet Mosab Abu, Thai activist-turned-politician Chonthicha Jangrew, singer-songwriter Raye, and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa.

In an article on Coughlan’s inclusion in the list, Time Magazine notes how she “earned praise during the Bridgerton press tour for how she balanced pleas for humanity in the Middle East alongside her promotion of the series”.

In June, Coughlan wore an Artists4Ceasefire pin as a “call to Joe Biden” for an “immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel”.

Advertisement

Nicola Coughlan poses on the red carpet in June with the Artists4Ceasefire pin Alamy Alamy

Speaking at the press event in June, she said: “We as actors, I think at the moment because I’m in the show and I have a lot of eyes on me, if I can draw attention to that in a little bit of a way and give back a little bit and highlight what’s happening, I’m very happy to do that.”

Time Magazine further remarked that Coughlan is using her voice on social media to share fundraising efforts for the people of Gaza.

Coughlan told Time that while she was warned that such social media posts “could really limit you”, she felt she was unable to stay silent.

“My dad passed away a couple of years ago, and I don’t really speak about him very much, because it’s very personal,” she told Time Magazine.

Her father worked as a UN peacekeeper and her family lived in Jerusalem before she was born.

“That was literally what he was doing—trying to broker peace in that area,” she added.

Coughlan also said she can’t help but feel “judgy” towards celebrities who do not speak out on issues such as Gaza.

“I live such a privileged lifestyle. I was able to buy a house, I get to travel, I get to meet my heroes,” she said.

“So I’m like, ‘You just don’t want to sacrifice a little bit of that?’ But I don’t know, everyone’s different.”