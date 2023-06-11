Scotland's former leader Nicola Sturgeon arrested in probe into party's finances

FORMER SCOTTISH FIRST Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in a police investigation into the Scottish National Party’s finances.

Police Scotland said she is in custody and is being questioned by detectives.

The force said: “A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday, June 11, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.”

The former first minister’s arrest comes after her husband Peter Murrell was arrested in April.

Murrell and MSP Colin Beattie, who was SNP treasurer at the time, were both released without charge pending further inquiry.

As well as the arrests, searches were carried out at a number of properties, including Murrell and Sturgeon’s home – where a police tent was erected in the garden – and SNP headquarters in Edinburgh.

The investigation – dubbed Operation Branchform – began in 2021.