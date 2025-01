SOLICITORS FOR NIKITA Hand are seeking an injunction to stop Conor McGregor from publishing CCTV footage that was shown in court during her civil case against the MMA star.

McGregor was deemed liable in November last year, following a civil trial in the High Court, for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in the Beacon Hotel on 9 December 2018, with the jury in the case awarding the victim over €248,000 in damages.

Today, solicitors representing Hand requested an injunction to stop the publication of CCTV footage used during the trial, following news reports this month alleging that the publication of video footage was imminent.

In documentation relating to the request, solicitor Dave Coleman, representing Hand, claims that the publication of the material would amount to a contempt of court and that the “only purpose” for doing so is to “undermine and discredit” the outcome of the trial.

Coleman also claims that McGregor and his business partner, who was quoted in newspapers that the video is to be made public, would seek to “gain financially” from the publication of the footage.

The solicitor requests an injunction prohibiting the publication and circulation of the footage through “any mainstream media outlet or on any social media platforms, including the Meta and ‘X’ platforms”.

RTÉ News reports that Mr Justice Alexander Owens today gave permission for the notice of injunction to be served to McGregor’s solicitors, and that the issue will return to court on Thursday alongside ongoing proceedings to finalise awarding of costs of the case.