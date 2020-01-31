This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Sean Murray Friday 31 Jan 2020, 7:50 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Lolostock
Image: Shutterstock/Lolostock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GE2020: A fiery seven-way debate on Virgin Media One last night saw party leaders clash with each other – and clash with Ivan Yates – on a variety of issues.

2. #THANK YOU BREXT: Ireland will get some new MEPs tomorrow with the UK due to leave the EU tonight.

3. #UK: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has warned that there will be no post-Brexit trade deal with the UK without a “level playing field”

4. #SEE YOU: The UK newspapers, meanwhile, are mostly in jubilant mood today with the Daily Mail hailing a “new dawn for Britain” and the Daily Express proclaiming “yes we did it”. 

5. #CORONAVIRUS: The US has told its citizens to avoid China as the death toll rose again from the coronavirus.

6. #SENATE: Donald Trump could be acquitted in the impeachment trial as early as tonight as Republicans look set to block further witnesses.

7. #MONKSTOWN: Two Dublin schools have closed after electricity and heating failures.

8. #BONE APPETIT: Doctors discovered an 81-year-old Dublin woman suffering stomach pains had swallowed a chicken bone

