The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BEIRUT: Rescuers worked through the night as the death toll is still rising from the massive explosions yesterday in Beirut.

2. #RIP: The “very restricted” funeral - due to Covid-19 restrictions – of John Hume will take place in Derry later today.

3. #TIME PLEASE: There is a concern that closing pubs and restaurants early will result in house parties and cancelled staycations.

4. #CARING FOR CARERS: An investigation from Noteworthy has revealed how poor pay is impacting home carers in this “lucrative” sector.

5. #MISSING: The family of a missing teenager have said they are concerned for his welfare.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

6. #PREGNANCY: Embryos could be susceptible to Covid-19 in the second week of pregnancy, a study has found.

7. #OPINION: Writing in TheJournal.ie this morning, rights campaigner Emma DeSouza says that John Hume gave us the gift of peace and it’s our responsibility to protect it.

8. #WEATHER: Temperatures will reach as high as 24 degrees later this week, but we can expect some rain too.