Wednesday 5 August, 2020
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 5 Aug 2020, 7:52 AM
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BEIRUT: Rescuers worked through the night as the death toll is still rising from the massive explosions yesterday in Beirut

2. #RIP: The “very restricted” funeral - due to Covid-19 restrictions – of John Hume will take place in Derry later today

3. #TIME PLEASE: There is a concern that closing pubs and restaurants early will result in house parties and cancelled staycations

4. #CARING FOR CARERS: An investigation from Noteworthy has revealed how poor pay is impacting home carers in this “lucrative” sector

5. #MISSING: The family of a missing teenager have said they are concerned for his welfare.

6. #PREGNANCY: Embryos could be susceptible to Covid-19 in the second week of pregnancy, a study has found. 

7. #OPINION: Writing in TheJournal.ie this morning, rights campaigner Emma DeSouza says that John Hume gave us the gift of peace and it’s our responsibility to protect it

8. #WEATHER: Temperatures will reach as high as 24 degrees later this week, but we can expect some rain too

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

