Family 'concerned for welfare' of 16-year-old boy missing since Sunday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy missing from Dublin.

Cameron Carlyle went missing at around 6.15pm on Sunday, 2 August. He was last seen in the Cushlawn Dale area of Tallaght.

He is described as being 5’2″ in height, of slim build, with short, blonde hair.

When last seen, Cameron was wearing a black body-warmer jacket with a black hood, grey North Face tracksuit bottoms, a grey top and black runners.

Cameron has a residence in Portlaoise, Co Laoise and is known to frequent the Docklands area of Dublin 2.

His family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.