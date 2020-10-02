#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Friday 2 October 2020
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Sean Murray Friday 2 Oct 2020, 7:47 AM
12 minutes ago 716 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5221082
Image: Shutterstock/Ilja Generalov
Image: Shutterstock/Ilja Generalov

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #POSITIVE: US President Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19.

2. #DEBUNKED: Many of the claims made about Covid-19 in a leaflet sent to Dublin households are false or misleading

3. #EU: Mairead McGuinness will face a grilling from an EU committee today at a confirmation hearing for her new commissioner role

4. #DUBLIN AIRPORT: Five people were referred to Garda immigration officials for refusing to fill out passenger locator forms

5. #NORTH OF ENGLAND: A third of the UK will be under tighter restrictions from tomorrow as Liverpool is among the cities set for new local lockdown measures.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #LEAVING CERT: Minister for Education Norma Foley told the Dáil late last night that students mistakenly awarded higher grades may have “squeezed out” others from college

7. #OPINION: Writing in TheJournal.ie this morning, behavioural expert Dr Shane Timmons says that disapproval from the right sources is key to fighting non-compliance with Covid-19 rules.

8. #BIG BUCKS: Dundalk are set for a windfall after beating Faroese side KI to qualify for the Europea League group stages

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie