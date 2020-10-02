The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #POSITIVE: US President Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19.
2. #DEBUNKED: Many of the claims made about Covid-19 in a leaflet sent to Dublin households are false or misleading.
3. #EU: Mairead McGuinness will face a grilling from an EU committee today at a confirmation hearing for her new commissioner role.
4. #DUBLIN AIRPORT: Five people were referred to Garda immigration officials for refusing to fill out passenger locator forms.
5. #NORTH OF ENGLAND: A third of the UK will be under tighter restrictions from tomorrow as Liverpool is among the cities set for new local lockdown measures.
6. #LEAVING CERT: Minister for Education Norma Foley told the Dáil late last night that students mistakenly awarded higher grades may have “squeezed out” others from college.
7. #OPINION: Writing in TheJournal.ie this morning, behavioural expert Dr Shane Timmons says that disapproval from the right sources is key to fighting non-compliance with Covid-19 rules.
8. #BIG BUCKS: Dundalk are set for a windfall after beating Faroese side KI to qualify for the Europea League group stages.
