#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Friday 2 October 2020
Advertisement

A third of the UK will be under tighter restrictions from tomorrow as Liverpool set for new local lockdown

People returning to the UK from Turkey and Poland will also be asked to quarantine under new restrictions.

By Press Association Friday 2 Oct 2020, 7:26 AM
33 minutes ago 2,499 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5221059
Liverpool's waterfront
Image: Peter Byrne/PA Image
Liverpool's waterfront
Liverpool's waterfront
Image: Peter Byrne/PA Image

NEW LOCAL LOCKDOWNS will be imposed in the north of England as travellers arriving from Turkey and Poland are to be told to enter quarantine to combat a resurgence in coronavirus.

More than a third of the UK will be under heightened restrictions when Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough enter local lockdowns tomorrow.

Holidaymakers began cancelling their plans after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced yesterday that more countries will be removed from the quarantine exemption list.

Those returning from Turkey, Poland and the Caribbean islands of Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba will have to isolate for 14 days if they arrive after 4am on Saturday.

The developments came as SNP MP Margaret Ferrier admitted breaking self-isolation rules by travelling to Parliament after experiencing symptoms and then taking a train to Scotland having tested positive.

Her party swiftly suspended her after the disclosure but leaders Nicola Sturgeon and Ian Blackford were facing questions over what they knew and when amid anger at the MPs actions.

Earlier in the day, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there were “early signs” that new restrictions imposed in the past month were beginning to have an impact.

But he announced new restrictions on north-west England, similar to those imposed in the North East earlier this week.

He told MPs that action was needed with there being 268 cases per 100,000 people in Liverpool.

It will be illegal for households to mix indoors there, as well as in Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough, from Saturday.

Amendments to regulations to bring restrictions in those areas into line with the new North East measures were published on Thursday evening.

In Middlesbrough, independent mayor Andy Preston said: “As things stand we defy the Government and we do not accept these measures.”

But it was later clarified that he will urge people and business to comply with the regulations.

Local lockdowns came into force in Denbighshire, Flintshire, Conwy and Wrexham in North Wales from 6pm yesterday.

In Northern Ireland, Derry and nearby town of Strabane will face new restrictions next week, with hospitality businesses reduced to takeaway, delivery and outdoor dining.

Curfew

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a “rapid review” of the local lockdown strategy and urged the Government to consider whether the 10pm curfew should remain.

Proposals being considered in Whitehall could see a simpler, three-tiered approach to local restrictions, but these have yet to be finalised.

Hancock defended the 10pm curfew in pubs and restaurants but promised to do “whatever we can” to support the hospitality industry.

Meanwhile, Shapps announced the latest countries to be removed from the safe travel corridor list.

The seven-day rate of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in Poland is now at 25.9, increasing from 15.6 in the previous week.

Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba also reported 142.4 new cases per 100,000, unchanged from 142.4 in the previous week.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Turkey’s rate has dropped to 12.9 cases, down from 14.2 in the week prior.

SNP

Ferrier, the MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, apologised and reported herself to police on Thursday.

She said she experienced Covid-19 symptoms on Saturday afternoon but felt better so travelled to the Commons on Monday to take part in a coronavirus debate.

It was that evening, she said, she tested positive for the virus and travelled home to Scotland on Tuesday morning.

She was suspended by the SNP when her actions became public, but it emerged that she told the whip on Wednesday afternoon.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, who resigned from Boris Johnson’s Government over Dominic Cummings’ lockdown movements, said that “the public deserve clear answers” from SNP leader Ms Sturgeon and SNP Westminster leader Mr Blackford.

“We now know that the SNP were informed on Wednesday that Margaret Ferrier had been tested, after she had already travelled back to Scotland from London by public transport while infected with the virus,” Ross said.

“These actions not only broke the law, they will have put lives at risk.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie