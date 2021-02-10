The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #ABUSE: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he worries that the ramping up of rhetoric against public figures could result in violence.
2. #HEALTH MINISTER: The HSE warned Stephen Donnelly of staff shortages in the health service in a pre-Christmas message.
3. #VACCINES: Ursula von der Leyen faces a grilling today in the European Parliament over the stumbling rollout of vaccines.
4. #MINNESOTA: One person was killed and another four were injured after a man opened fire at a medical clinic in the US.
5. #TRANSGENDER: A question on gender identity won’t be on Census 2021 – but may be in future ones.
6. #IMPEACHMENT: The US Senate voted to continue with the impeachment trial as Democrats will today outline the case against Donald Trump.
7. #NATIONAL RALLY: French far-right leader Marine Le Pen will face trial today over IS tweets.
8. #BRRRRRRR: There are ‘hazardous conditions’ in many areas amid snow-ice warnings today and tomorrow.
