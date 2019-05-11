This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Sean Murray Saturday 11 May 2019, 8:50 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Lolostock
EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the headlines you need to know as you start your day.

1. #PIETA HOUSE: Thousands of people across the country walked from Darkness into Light this morning

2. #SINK OR SWIM: TheJournal.ie‘s partner publication Noteworthy has taken a deep dive into the battle over access to the historic Clontarf Baths

3. #DUNDRUM: A 19-year-old man has died after being stabbed in a south Dublin park last night.

4. #DERRY: Two men are due to appear in court this morning after being arrested in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee

5. #FEUDS: Recreational drug users are being asked to consider their role in feeding the market that feuding gangs are fighting over in west Dublin and Drogheda. 

6. #MISSING PERSONS: Gardaí in Dublin have issued an appeal for a 56-year-old woman who was last seen at St James’s Hospital on Monday. Another appeal, for a missing Tallaght man, has also been issued

7. #POPULARITY: Leo Varadkar’s popularity rating is at its lowest since he became Taoiseach, an Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll has found. 

8. #NEW LOW: Pickpockets targeted mass goers in Navan last Saturday night, the Irish Daily Mail reported. 

9. #AER LINGUS: Will its move toward premium pricing work? Experts have weighed in

