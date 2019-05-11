The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the headlines you need to know as you start your day.

1. #PIETA HOUSE: Thousands of people across the country walked from Darkness into Light this morning.

2. #SINK OR SWIM: TheJournal.ie‘s partner publication Noteworthy has taken a deep dive into the battle over access to the historic Clontarf Baths.

3. #DUNDRUM: A 19-year-old man has died after being stabbed in a south Dublin park last night.

4. #DERRY: Two men are due to appear in court this morning after being arrested in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee.

5. #FEUDS: Recreational drug users are being asked to consider their role in feeding the market that feuding gangs are fighting over in west Dublin and Drogheda.

6. #MISSING PERSONS: Gardaí in Dublin have issued an appeal for a 56-year-old woman who was last seen at St James’s Hospital on Monday. Another appeal, for a missing Tallaght man, has also been issued.

7. #POPULARITY: Leo Varadkar’s popularity rating is at its lowest since he became Taoiseach, an Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll has found.

8. #NEW LOW: Pickpockets targeted mass goers in Navan last Saturday night, the Irish Daily Mail reported.

9. #AER LINGUS: Will its move toward premium pricing work? Experts have weighed in.

