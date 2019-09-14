This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Sean Murray Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 8:50 AM
44 minutes ago 2,014 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/morkovkapiy
Image: Shutterstock/morkovkapiy

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MONEY MULES: Dozens of young women have been duped into money laundering schemes at Irish music festivals.

2. #BREXIT: Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has said that a second Brexit referendum “can’t be ruled out”

3. #BEEF TALKS: Minister Michael Creed will today convene talks with farmers and meat processors as efforts step up in a bid to end the ongoing beef prices dispute, saying “now is the time to take a step back from entrenched positions”.

4. #TRACKER SCANDAL: KBC Bank has admitted it used a time limit clause in 27 tracker complaints to the Ombudsman.

5. #DEFENCE FORCES: The head of the Defence Forces has told the government that permitting military representative bodies to become part of the trade union movement could jeopardise national security, the Irish Times reported.

6. #CATHOLIC WOMEN: A US-based female bishop wants to hear from Irish women who are “ready to lead”

7. #SINN FÉIN: Gerry Adams attended the burial of the man who left Sinn Féin £1.5 million in his will, The Irish News reported.

8. #BREXIT: What now on Brexit? Here are a number of scenarios that could happen before 31 October.

9. #LATE LATE: The crowd joined in on The Late Late Show last night as Christy Dignam sang a stunning version of Waltzing Matilda.

