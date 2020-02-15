The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STORM DENNIS: We’re set for a squally few days with the weather looking wet and windy for the weekend after Met Éireann issued two weather warnings as Storm Dennis approaches Ireland.

2. #THANK YOU FOR THE DATES: With a number of important engagements on the calendar, we take a look at the important dates coming up as parties try to form a Government.

3. #CHINA: The death toll from a strain of coronavirus in mainland China has passed 1,500 after health authorities reported another 143 deaths earlier this morning.

4. #LÉ AISLING: The Department of Foreign Affairs twice failed to act on a UN letters asking how a former naval vessel ended up being used in the Libyan Civil War.

5. #HARRY DUNN: A police investigation has been launched in the UK after a video on social media appeared to show a car being driven on the wrong side of the road outside an RAF base near where teenager Harry Dunn was killed.

6. #CITIZENS, ASSEMBLE!: Last weekend’s General Election will be a feature of upcoming discussions among members of the public taking part in the Citizens’ Assembly on Gender Equality.

7. #UNITED STATES: Democrats in Nevada and South Carolina will this month vote for the candidate they want to take on Donald Trump in November’s presidential election.

8. #TAKE ‘EM DOWN: The deadline for taking down election posters is midnight tonight.

9. #JAPAN: The United States plans to evacuate Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship held in quarantine at a Japanese port since early February, the US embassy said today.