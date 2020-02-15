This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 15 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Storm Dennis, the coronavirus and lost letters at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 15 Feb 2020, 8:52 AM
29 minutes ago 2,022 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5008456
Image: Shutterstock/Jack Jelly
Image: Shutterstock/Jack Jelly

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STORM DENNIS: We’re set for a squally few days with the weather looking wet and windy for the weekend after Met Éireann issued two weather warnings as Storm Dennis approaches Ireland. 

2. #THANK YOU FOR THE DATES: With a number of important engagements on the calendar, we take a look at the important dates coming up as parties try to form a Government. 

3. #CHINA: The death toll from a strain of coronavirus in mainland China has passed 1,500 after health authorities reported another 143 deaths earlier this morning. 

4. #LÉ AISLING: The Department of Foreign Affairs twice failed to act on a UN letters asking how a former naval vessel ended up being used in the Libyan Civil War.

5. #HARRY DUNN: A police investigation has been launched in the UK after a video on social media appeared to show a car being driven on the wrong side of the road outside an RAF base near where teenager Harry Dunn was killed.

6. #CITIZENS, ASSEMBLE!: Last weekend’s General Election will be a feature of upcoming discussions among members of the public taking part in the Citizens’ Assembly on Gender Equality. 

7. #UNITED STATES: Democrats in Nevada and South Carolina will this month vote for the candidate they want to take on Donald Trump in November’s presidential election.

8. #TAKE ‘EM DOWN: The deadline for taking down election posters is midnight tonight. 

9. #JAPAN: The United States plans to evacuate Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship held in quarantine at a Japanese port since early February, the US embassy said today. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie