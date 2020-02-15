Wet and windy weekend ahead as status yellow weather warnings kick in

WE’RE HEADING INTO a squally few days with the weather set to be wet and windy for the weekend after Met Éireann issued two weather warnings as Storm Dennis approaches Ireland.

The wind warning will be in place from 3am until 8pm today while the rainfall alert will run from 6am until 9pm. The forecaster is urging people across Ireland to be aware that heavy rainfall and powerful winds have the capacity to impact them.

Spells of heavy, locally thundery rain, have also been forecast which will lead to some flooding today.

The centre of the storm is just south of Iceland. However, it is still set to have a significant impact on Ireland.

The national meteorological service says the weather will be “very disturbed” throughout the weekend with the storm coming closest to Ireland later tomorrow.

Northwestern counties are set to be worst affected with widespread heavy rain and squally winds bringing hail showers and thundery downpours at times.

Further weather warnings are due to be issued this morning for Sunday.

The arrival of Storm Dennis comes just a week after Storm Ciara battered parts of the country, bringing winds of up to 120kmph.