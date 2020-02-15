This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 15 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wet and windy weekend ahead as status yellow weather warnings kick in

The weather is set to be “very disturbed” throughout the weekend.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 15 Feb 2020, 12:10 AM
1 hour ago 5,095 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5007718
Image: Shutterstock/Successo images
Image: Shutterstock/Successo images

WE’RE HEADING INTO a squally few days with the weather set to be wet and windy for the weekend after Met Éireann issued two weather warnings as Storm Dennis approaches Ireland. 

The wind warning will be in place from 3am until 8pm today while the rainfall alert will run from 6am until 9pm. The forecaster is urging people across Ireland to be aware that heavy rainfall and powerful winds have the capacity to impact them.

Spells of heavy, locally thundery rain, have also been forecast which will lead to some flooding today. 

The centre of the storm is just south of Iceland. However, it is still set to have a significant impact on Ireland. 

The national meteorological service says the weather will be “very disturbed” throughout the weekend with the storm coming closest to Ireland later tomorrow. 

Northwestern counties are set to be worst affected with widespread heavy rain and squally winds bringing hail showers and thundery downpours at times.

Further weather warnings are due to be issued this morning for Sunday.

The arrival of Storm Dennis comes just a week after Storm Ciara battered parts of the country, bringing winds of up to 120kmph.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie