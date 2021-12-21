#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 21 December 2021
Advertisement

Dublin Bus cancels Nitelink buses indefinitely from Thursday

A timetable for the Nitelink services’ operating hours over Christmas had been published last week.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 21 Dec 2021, 9:30 PM
30 minutes ago 8,574 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5638184
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DUBLIN BUS HAS cancelled its Nitelink buses indefinitely from this Thursday.

The Nitelink services, which were due to run in the city centre over Christmas and New Year’s, have now been suspended from 23 December.

“We wish to advise customers that Nitelink services will not operate from Thursday 23 December 2021, until further notice,” Dublin Bus said in a statement.

Last week, Dublin Bus published a timetable for the Nitelink services’ operating hours over Christmas.

The buses were scheduled to run fully on Thursday 16, Friday 17, Saturday 18, Thursday 23, and Thursday 30 December, as well as on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

In previous years before Covid-19, the Nitelink was often expanded during Christmas and New Year’s from early December to provide transport from the city centre during the night.

At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Dublin Bus suspended the Nitelink service, though three other 24/7 routes in the regular schedule remained operational.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Nitelink buses returned in October alonside the reopening of nightclubs and late bars.

Now, the hospitality industry in the city centre, usually experiencing its busiest period at this time of year, is expecting a quiet Christmas due to the current set of Covid-19 restrictions.

Pubs and restaurants must close at 8pm while indoor cultural and sporting events, such as concerts or cinemas, must be limited to 50% capacity of 1,000 people, whichever is lower.

The measures came into effect yesterday as part of efforts to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie