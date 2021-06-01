#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 1 June 2021
Zero Covid deaths in the UK for first time in months as British scientists debate their Great Unlock

The last day on which no deaths were reported was July 30.

By Press Association Tuesday 1 Jun 2021, 7:15 PM
THE UK HAS not reported any deaths linked to Covid-19 for the first day since summer last year.

No deaths within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 were reported today, according to the UK Government.

It is the first time this has happened since July 30, 2020.

Meanwhile, scientists in Britain continue to debate whether the Government should press ahead with the final stages of easing social restrictions later this month.

Downing Street has indicated that Boris Johnson still sees nothing in the data to suggest the plan to end all legal lockdown restrictions on June 21 will need to be delayed.

Asked about the UK Prime Minister’s plans amid warnings over the spread of the Indian variant, a No 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has said on a number of occasions that we haven’t seen anything in the data but we will continue to look at the data, we will continue to look at the latest scientific evidence as we move through June towards June 21.”

The latest death tally will feed into ministers’ considerations.

They will also consider that the announcement on zero deaths comes after a bank holiday weekend, so there may be a delay in the reporting of the figures.

The Government has reported that the total number of deaths within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 now stands at 127,782.

But separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

English Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “The vaccines are clearly working – protecting you, those around you and your loved ones.

“But despite this undoubtedly good news we know we haven’t beaten this virus yet, and with cases continuing to rise please remember hands, face, space and let in fresh air when indoors, and of course, make sure when you can you get both jabs.”

Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director of Public Health England, said: “It is encouraging to see death rates staying low. However, cases have been rising recently and many people still need to receive either one or two doses of the vaccine.

“You can help to keep the virus under control, practise ‘hands, face, space, fresh air’ and get the vaccine as soon as you are offered.”

Press Association

