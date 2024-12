A NIGHTCLUB in Manchester has brought in a rule that all smartphone cameras must be covered with a sticker.

Speaking to the BBC, Amber nightclub director Jeremy Abbott said the club made the decision because they “really want the music and the experience to be front and centre”.

No photo policies are standard practice in clubs in Berlin, and the nightclub scene in London and New York is catching on to the trend as well. While some are welcoming the new norm as a way to “party with privacy”, others aren’t so sure.

So today we’re asking: Do you agree with a ‘No Photo’ policy at nightclubs?