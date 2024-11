FINE GAEL CANDIDATE Noel Rock did not say if he would recuse himself from topics that he previously lobbied politicians on when he held a senior position in a consulting company, when asked by The Journal today.

Though he promised to be transparent with the public if elected, the Dublin North-West candidate said it would not be appropriate to reveal what sectors and industries he represented while he was the Director of Public Affairs at Red Flag consultants.

Red Flag purchased his start-up lobbying firm in 2022 and the former TD, who is seeking to win back his seat in the constituency he was unsuccessful in after the 2020 general election, was soon appointed to a senior role.

Red Flag has represented alcohol, tobacco, gambling and food companies and brands in the past.

Asked by The Journal if he would recuse himself from topics that he has previously lobbied on, Rock said: “Anyone can look at the lobbying register and see where I’ve lobbied in the past. The public can make their own mind up if there are any conflicts.

“But certainly I intend to operate in a transparent way.”

Noel Rock (L) and Paschal Donohoe (R) canvassing in Dublin and speaking on FIne Gael's economic plans. Fergal Phillips Fergal Phillips

A search of the lobbying register finds Rock lobbied government ministers, TDs, MEPs and Senators on the recent Gambling Regulation Act, twice.

On both occasions, once in 2022 and another this year, Rock was representing casino chain Dr Quirkey’s.

In 2022, as the bill was before the Dáil and at committee stage, Rock highlighted “the importance” of regulating the sector to TDs and Senators.

He held a second meeting earlier this year with senators, as the legislation was due to be voted on in the Seanad, to discuss “unintended consequences” of the regulations.

Rock also met with Fine Gael’s junior health minister Hildegarde Naughton and junior agriculture minister Martin Heydon on behalf of the Kerry Group to discuss changes in EU laws on food flavouring at the beginning of this year.

He told The Journal that he believes transparency in the lobbying sector is important but did not feel he was in a position to name the companies he representing, adding that he wanted to “respect their privacy”.

Rock was joined by public expenditure minister Paschal Donohoe in Dublin today, where the pair canvassed Griffith Avenue – the road acting as a border between the two candidates’ constituencies.

After losing his Dáil bid in the last election, Rock began a small lobbying firm, Pixel Strategic Consulting, which was later sold to Red Flag. The group, when representing tobacco company PJ Carroll, once met with Rock as a TD in 2018 to discuss e-cigarettes.