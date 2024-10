FORMER FINE GAEL TD Noel Rock has announced that he will contest the next general election.

In a video posted on social media, Rock confirmed that he will run in Dublin North West. He was previously a TD for the constituency from 2016 to 2020.

Referencing the plans for a Dublin Metro and Luas extension to Finglas, Rock said one of the reasons he has decided to come back to politics is because of “Simon Harris’s vision for the future”.

He added that the Fine Gael proposal to create a Department of Infrastructure is another reason that he wants to get back into politics.

Rock lost his Dáil seat in 2020 following a constituency redraw in Dublin North West which saw areas in Drumcondra and parts of south Glasnevin moved from the constituency.

Back in 2017, even before the election had happened, Rock described how he lost 20% of his voters “at the stroke of a pen” following the publication of the Constituency Commission report.

Dublin North West does not currently have a Fine Gael TD.