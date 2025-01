THE NOMINATION of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for an Irish Peace Award has been revoked.

Blinken was recently announced as one of 13 nominees for the Tipperary International Peace award, a list of nominees which includes former Taoiseach Bertie Aherne.

In the last few days, a local group ‘Cashel for Palestine’ had set up an online petition calling for the nomination of Blinken to be revoked.

Speaking about Blinken in their online petition, the group said: “His actions, particularly his role in facilitating the supply of weapons to Israel, have directly contributed to mass civilian casualties, the destruction of vital infrastructure in Gaza, and ongoing violence.

“These actions, under his leadership, are widely regarded as facilitating genocide and war crimes.”

They added: “Blinken’s policies are in direct contradiction to the core values of peace, justice, and humanitarianism that the Tipperary Peace Prize seeks to uphold.

Advertisement

“This esteemed award should honour those who work relentlessly for peace, justice, and human rights—not those whose actions contribute to war crimes and the systematic oppression of vulnerable populations.”

By Friday, the group had collected over 3,000 signatures.

On Friday evening, a spokesperson for the Tipperary Peace Convention said: “In view of the public feeling about the nomination of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for the Tipperary International Peace Award, the Committee of Tipperary Peace Convention has decided to remove his name from consideration for the reward.

“Blinken’s nomination will therefore not be considered by the committee and the persons who nominated him will be informed. We have also informed the Cashel for Palestine Group.”

Set up in 1984, the Tipperary Peace Convention is a voluntary group that promotes peace and reconciliation.

The group’s main event is the Tipperary International Peace Award, which is presented on an annual basis.

The group runs a number of other events including a Song Contest, a Forum and some Reflective events.

Previous winners include Médecins Sans Frontiéres, former Irish President Mary McAleese and former South African president Nelson Mandela.