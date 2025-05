The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Leinster Rugby 34

Northampton Saints 37

LEINSTER’S DREAM OF a fifth European crown is over after they were stunned by the Northampton Saints in Saturday’s Champions Cup semi-final in Dublin.

Northampton, who came into the game as 20-point underdogs, shaded a 10-try epic by three points to book their place in the final in Cardiff, where they will face either Toulouse or Bordeaux.

