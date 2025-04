A BILL HAS been submitted by Aontú which seeks to extend the right to vote in presidential elections to Irish citizens in Northern Ireland.

Such a change would require a referendum to change the ​Constitution, something which was promised by the previous government​ but has not been mentioned by the current one.

Leader Peadar Tóibín has said that the bill submitted to the Dáil, if passed, would be “historic”.

Under current law, only Irish citizens who normally live in the Republic of Ireland can vote in a presidential election, with some exceptions including Defence Forces personnel and diplomatic staff serving overseas.

So today we’re asking: Should Irish citizens in Northern Ireland be able to vote in Irish presidential elections?