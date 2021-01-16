#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 16 January 2021
22 deaths and 705 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s Minister for Health has said the health service is facing “unparalleled pressures”.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 16 Jan 2021, 3:14 PM
Image: Shutterstock/iLongLoveKing
Image: Shutterstock/iLongLoveKing

NORTHERN IRELAND HAS confirmed a further 705 cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

In its latest update, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health said that 22 more people have died with Covid-19.

The North’s Department of Health said that because of a technical issue, the number of Covid-19 cases confirmed at HSC Trust labs may be lower than usual.

Today’s figures bring the total number of cases confirmed in the North to 94,539, while the number of people who have died has reached 1,581. 

Yesterday, Northern Ireland’s Minister for Health Robin Swann said that that the health service is “facing unparalleled pressures and those who work for it are already exhausted and traumatised”.

“The time lag between people getting Covid and needing hospital treatment means our hospitals are now dealing with the consequences of the spike in infections in previous weeks and sadly we are also seeing this bear out in the number of deaths reported,” Swann said. 

He said the pressure on Northern Ireland’s health service would continue this month and beyond.

“Every one of us can help carry the health service through this. That means staying at home and doing all those things that stop the virus spreading. Keep following the restrictions and the public health advice – our health workers are relying on you.”

