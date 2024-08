A MAN WHO absconded from the Northern Ireland Prison Service and travelled to the Republic has been extradited back to Northern Ireland by the PSNI.

Shane Frane (36) was sought by the PSNI for being unlawfully at large from prison since 17 January 2024.

He was arrested in the Republic on 1 February 2024 and his extradition to the North was completed today.

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court later today.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit of the PSNI said “Police Service of Northern Ireland continue to work closely with authorities in the Republic of Ireland to return fugitives to Northern Ireland”.

“In this particular case, we appreciate the continued and effective assistance of An Garda Síochána in arresting and returning Frane, who was convicted in February 2014 of the manslaughter of Constable Philippa Reynolds”, he continued.

Sergeant Davey added, “we will continue to work closely with An Garda Síochána to locate those who abscond the justice system”.

“Our message is clear to anyone who has left Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their actions: we will use all powers available to have you arrested and returned to Northern Ireland”.