#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Monday 20 September 2021
Advertisement

Boris Johnson says disputes over Northern Ireland Protocol 'can't go on forever'

Johnson is due to meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House tomorrow.

By Press Association Monday 20 Sep 2021, 2:45 PM
1 hour ago 3,602 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5553464
Image: PA
Image: PA

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has said that the post-Brexit issues with Northern Ireland “can’t go on forever” as ministers consider the prospect of tearing up parts of an agreement with the EU.

He said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had come to the UK last week to “see if he could mediate on the issue”.

“We seek a solution, but it has to be one that allows the free movement of goods between all parts of our country,” Johnson said.

Speaking to reporters travelling with him to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, Johnson insisted the UK is not “trying to stoke” the problems ahead of a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House tomorrow.

Biden has repeatedly warned the UK Government not to damage the peace process amid continuing issues over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Northern Ireland Protocol was designed to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland by effectively keeping Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods.

But the UK wants to rewrite it because it says it has created trade barriers for goods crossing the Irish Sea from Britain.

Brussels has rejected the calls, leading to a stand-off where post-Brexit grace periods on goods have repeatedly been extended in order to prevent further shortages.

Related Reads

14.09.21 UK to delay some post-Brexit border controls for EU goods 'due to pandemic'
09.09.21 Taoiseach says EU wants 'solution' on NI Protocol after DUP leader threatens to force election

Brexit minister David Frost has argued that the threshold of triggering Article 16 of the protocol, which would effectively tear up parts of the deal he negotiated, has been met.

Johnson was asked if he could make the move in the days after meeting the US president.

“I hope everybody knows this isn’t something that the UK Government is trying to stoke up for our own political purposes,” he told reporters.

“On the contrary, we want to fix this, we want common sense. We want no barriers in the UK for trading in our country and it’s crazy at the moment that we’ve got the protocol being enforced or being used in the way that it is.

“I don’t believe it’s sensible, 20% of all checks in the whole of the perimeter of the EU are now done in Northern Ireland. So we do need to sort it out, we need to sort it out fast.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie