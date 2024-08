STARGAZERS WERE TREATED to spectacular scenes last night as the Northern Lights lit up Irish skies, with Met Éireann saying a repeat showing is possible tonight.

The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, was on show across the county with the sky painted in a mix of purple, pink and blue throughout the night and continuing into the early hours of the morning.

In addition to the colourful display from the Northern Lights, the Perseid meteorite shower was also on show, with up to twenty times more shooting stars than on a normal night zooming across the night sky.

Very pleased with this... Northern Lights and Perseids Meteor Shower over Meols, on the Wirral, Merseyside, and the Irish Sea - in the early hours of Tuesday. #northernlights #Perseids2024 pic.twitter.com/s4YDk7fWkN — Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) August 13, 2024

The Perseid meteor shower takes place every summer over a number of weeks. It reached peak activity last night but stargazers still have a chance to catch some shooting starts, with the nighttime show expected to continue until around 24 August.

Met Éireann has said there will be an opportunity to see the Perseid meteor shower and possibly more Northern Lights this evening. Conditions will be best in the east of the country, with clear skies forecast.

Some opportunity tonight for viewing Perseids meteorite shower and possible aurora especially in the east with clear skies forecast



Tag us on your posts/pics about Perseids and Aurora



For details in your area see the cloud forecast below⤵️ pic.twitter.com/N7idZi7ygA — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 13, 2024

The Northern Lights are typically not visible this far south, but the Earth was hit by an intense solar storm on Monday, leading to a disruption in the Earth’s magnetic field and spectacular lights show.

With reporting from © AFP 2024.