Record-breaking month with highest number of supporters: Latest news from Noteworthy

LAST MONTH WAS a record breaker for our community-led investigative journalism platform, Noteworthy, with the highest number of supporters funding investigation projects since we began operating. Thanks so much to you, our readers, for making this happen.

This resulted in the funding of a new investigation into the most dangerous roads and junctions for cyclists.

The team also launched eight new proposals for investigations and published six articles, including a number of opinion pieces that were linked to proposed projects.

These included first-hand accounts from Sean O’Kelly on the the “hit and miss” public transport service that humiliates and distresses people with disabilities, as well as Lavinia Kerwick, the first Irish rape survivor to waive her anonymity, on recent outbursts at a rape trial.

The breakdown

72 - Articles published, funded through proposals or our general fund.

Articles published, funded through proposals or our general fund. 54 - Open proposals compiled from ideas sent to us by the public.

Open proposals compiled from ideas sent to us by the public. 4 - February was one of our best months in terms of funding investigations. Here are the proposals on their way to being funded soon: Parent Rights (70%) tackling legal limbo of same-sex couples, Academic Uncertainty (62%) looking at precarious contracts at third level, Speak or Survive (44%) on support for survivors of sexual abuse and Dead End (44%) investigating Galway’s planned ring road.

Follow the links above if you want to find out how you can get these projects over the line. The investigations can’t begin until the proposals are funded so please spread the word via friends and social media.

Bicycle Blackspots

Since our last Noteworthy update, the investigation into where the most dangerous roads and junctions for cyclists are located across Ireland was fully funded. Thank you to all 34 backers who supported this project.

We hope to publish the results of the investigation towards the end of the month at the earliest as it will take a few weeks to gather and analyse everything.

In the meantime, you might like to read an opinion piece we published by Joan O’Connell. She is is fighting for safer cycling conditions after she was knocked off her bike by a driver with a 1.5-tonne seven-seater car.

Proposals open for funding

A number of new proposals were launched in the past month that are currently open for funding.

BLIND JUSTICE: Is everyone equal in the eyes of the Irish law and prison system? We want to investigate why members of the Traveller community comprise just 0.6% of the general population but 10% of the male and over 20% of the female prison population.

NOWHERE TO TURN: Have people died because they can’t access out-of-hours mental health care? How is this lack of services impacting people’s lives and health?

SHUTTING UP SHOP: Dublin’s independent shops are under pressure. Is Dublin City Council and DublinTown doing enough to prevent them from going out of business?

OUT TO TENDER: How are State contracts for major infrastructural projects awarded? In 2018 over 40 schools were found to have structural defects. Does price trump quality?

ASSESSING AUTISM: Is a delay in getting a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) fuelling a private industry? How bad are the delays and what is causing them?

HEALERS OR QUACKS: Are we protecting cancer patients from fake cancer cures? What level of misinformation is being targeted at the Irish public around cancer ‘cures’?

EYES RIGHT: How is the far right influencing Irish public opinion online? We want to find out whether interests outside Ireland are influencing far right groups here.

BANKS OF THE LEE: What is going to stop flooding in Cork city? We want to take a deep dive into issues relating to flooding in Cork using both FOI and AIE requests.



Got an idea?

Is there something you would like to Noteworthy to investigate? We’d love to hear your ideas on issues you feel are not being covered adequately.

Submit your ideas on our website at noteworthy.ie/entry

How to help us

You can also help us in a few other ways:

Fund one of our proposals

Share one of our proposals

Tell your family and friends about our work

To find out how a contribution is used, or anything else about how Noteworthy works, click here. You can also find us on Twitter and on Facebook and if you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to email us at information@noteworthy.ie

Thanks so much for your continued support!