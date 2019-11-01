This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 1 November, 2019
Heavy downpours this weekend as Status Yellow rainfall warning to affect four counties

Bring the brolly wherever you’re going this weekend.

By Sean Murray Friday 1 Nov 2019, 6:56 AM
The rainfall warning kicks in at 2pm today.
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning will take effect in four counties this afternoon, with heavy rain forecast around the country this weekend.

The warning applies to Galway, Clare, Kerry and Limerick and will last from 2pm today until 2pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann said spells of heavy rain will lead to accumulations of 30 to 40mm over the 24-hour period.

Today will start off dry in many eastern areas before bands of showery rain spread from the west during the late morning into the afternoon.

There will be heavy downpours in some areas – especially in the west – with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees. 

Heavy showers will become widespread this evening and continue tomorrow with the midlands, south and west the worst affected. It’ll also be cooler tomorrow, with highest temperatures between 11 to 13 degrees.

The rain will continue on Sunday with a risk of flooding in the south and east of the country. 

The weather will continue unsettled into next week, with conditions set to turn very cold on Tuesday with a sharp frost expected to form that evening. 

