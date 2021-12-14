NPHET to brief coalition party leaders this evening

THE THREE PARTY leaders will meet with the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan and senior members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening to get an update on the Omicron variant.

Dr Holohan is to brief the Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, though sources state that tonight’s meeting is just an update, with no major decisions expected to be taken.

The meeting this evening takes place prior to NPHET’s meeting on Thursday, where government sources fear public health experts will recommend further restrictions ahead of Christmas.

It is understood the meeting is taking place as the Taoiseach is traveling to Brussels for an EU Council meeting tomorrow and will be away for NPHET’s meeting later in the week.

Given the drama that occurred in relation to NPHET’s letter leaking to the media earlier this month, prior to members of government having sight of the new recommendations relating to restrictions on household visits, hospitality, and live events, sources have said it is prudent for the three leaders to meet with the CMO before Thursday’s meeting so as to get a steer on what might be coming down the line later this week.

In government circles it is widely expected that NPHET will present “stark” modelling on the new variant, and that public health experts will recommend the tightening of restrictions following their meeting later this week.

Concerns have been raised in government about such moves given that hospitalisations are falling and case numbers are stable, with many pointing to how Ireland is tracking much better than NPHET’s optimistic modelling.

It is also widely suspected that this will continue to be the case with any new modelling presented to government.

While sources state that no one knows for sure what Dr Holohan will advise, speculation is rife that further restrictions on household mixing will be recommended, and perhaps further opening hour curtailments on hospitality, as has been the case in some other countries.

Sources have said no other European country has closed restaurants or bars in the wake of the Omicron variant, nor has South Africa – and they don’t want such measures to be taken in Ireland. However, they also point out that Ireland has been an outlier on many occasions.

“Nothing would surprise me in terms of recommendations,” said one senior source.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said on Newstalk yesterday evening that “we have to try and find a way of living with this [virus] in 2022″ and that a longer term strategy on how to live alongside Covid-19 is needed.

When asked about the possibility of restrictions in the new year, given that the UK is considering more restrictions, Harris said when we talk about new restrictions in the UK, we are ignoring the fact that many of the restrictions being discussed are still looser than many of the restrictions currently in place in Ireland.

“They are coming at it from a different starting point,” he said of the UK.

Restrictions in and of themselves are not a silver bullet, he added.

Harris said an accelerated booster campaign, ventilation in schools and antigen testing must play an important role in the management of the virus next year.

He said sadly this virus is going to be with us “in some guise” over the next year, “and people have to live and be enabled and empowered to live”.

“Harris is right,” said one senior source who said the government needs to look at a “new approach” in dealing with the pandemic, otherwise “this will go on for years”.

They agreed with comments made by the Taoiseach today before the Cabinet meeting that there is a need for “all hands on deck”, adding that that means there must now be more vaccines, more testing, better preparation of the hospitals, better masks and mask-wearing, and “proportionate restrictions”.