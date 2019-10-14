The NTA is looking for public feedback on clamping and clampers

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority (NTA) is looking for public feedback on the clamping industry after publishing a draft code of practice.

The NTA said the code is designed is to provide “practical guidance” to clampers and to “establish standards in relation to the general behaviour, performance of duties and conduct” of clampers.

The draft code sets out a number of measures aimed at providing clarity around issues like signage, appeals, grace periods and complaints.

Both the Vehicle Clamping Act 2015 and Vehicle Clamping and Signage Regulations 2017 set out the rules around clamping.

The code of practice was drawn up, an NTA spokesperson said, to essentially “give flesh” to these regulations and to provide greater clarity for motorists and the clamping industry itself.

In July, the NTA ordered a nationwide parking inquiry after receiving hundreds of complaints that signs are not clearly warning motorists their cars could be clamped.

An issue outlined in the code of practice is that of signage and it sets out clear guidelines relating to it.

The document also sets standards for parking controllers and clampers in relation to general behaviour, performance of duties, and conduct.

The code of practice recommends that if a member of the public behaves in a manner that is “unreasonable or aggressive” then a clamper or parking operator should try to reduce tension and if that fails, leave the scene or call the gardaí.

Staff involved in clamping must also avoid using “aggressive or threatening language or behaviour” towards motorists, the code states.

Tactics that appear overenthusiastic or aggressive to motorists or other members of the public should be avoided, it said, “in particular activities which could be construed as predatory may not be carried out”.

In August, TheJournal.ie reported that almost 130 motorists were having their vehicles clamped each day in Dublin City on average.

Figures provided by Dublin City Council show a total of 23,383 vehicles were clamped for illegal parking in the first six months of 2019 – a daily average of 129.

A new clamping code will take effect from January 2020.

The NTA launched the public consultation on the draft document today and will be collecting submissions and observations for the next 28 days.