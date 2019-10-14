This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 14 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The NTA is looking for public feedback on clamping and clampers

The NTA launched the public consultation on its Code of Practice today.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 14 Oct 2019, 2:28 PM
1 hour ago 3,873 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4850369

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority (NTA) is looking for public feedback on the clamping industry after publishing a draft code of practice.

The NTA said the code is designed is to provide “practical guidance” to clampers and to “establish standards in relation to the general behaviour, performance of duties and conduct” of clampers. 

The draft code sets out a number of measures aimed at providing clarity around issues like signage, appeals, grace periods and complaints. 

Both the Vehicle Clamping Act 2015 and Vehicle Clamping and Signage Regulations 2017 set out the rules around clamping.

The code of practice was drawn up, an NTA spokesperson said, to essentially “give flesh” to these regulations and to provide greater clarity for motorists and the clamping industry itself. 

In July, the NTA ordered a nationwide parking inquiry after receiving hundreds of complaints that signs are not clearly warning motorists their cars could be clamped.

An issue outlined in the code of practice is that of signage and it sets out clear guidelines relating to it. 

Capture Source: National Transport Authority

The document also sets standards for parking controllers and clampers in relation to general behaviour, performance of duties, and conduct.

The code of practice recommends that if a member of the public behaves in a manner that is “unreasonable or aggressive” then a clamper or parking operator should try to reduce tension and if that fails, leave the scene or call the gardaí. 

Staff involved in clamping must also avoid using “aggressive or threatening language or behaviour” towards motorists, the code states. 

Tactics that appear overenthusiastic or aggressive to motorists or other members of the public should be avoided, it said, “in particular activities which could be construed as predatory may not be carried out”.

Related Read

20.08.19 Clamping hotspots: New figures show the most clamped streets in Dublin

In August, TheJournal.ie reported that almost 130 motorists were having their vehicles clamped each day in Dublin City on average.

Figures provided by Dublin City Council show a total of 23,383 vehicles were clamped for illegal parking in the first six months of 2019 – a daily average of 129.

A new clamping code will take effect from January 2020.

The NTA launched the public consultation on the draft document today and will be collecting submissions and observations for the next 28 days.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie