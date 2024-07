THE NATIONAL UNION of Journalists (NUJ) has urged Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to withdraw a request for journalists to turn over footage of the public order incidents in Coolock last week.

There have been multiple fires in recent weeks after a government-contracted provider had arrived at the former Crown Paints site in the Dublin suburb to begin work allowing it to be used as accommodation for International Protection Applicants.

There was also a large-scale riot on the day the contractors first arrived.

More than 20 people have been charged relating to incidents at the site.

At a press conference yesterday, Harris defended the policy of requesting the handover of material – and the policy of seeking court orders where cooperation is not forthcoming.

NUJ Irish secretary, Séamus Dooley, said in a statement this morning that the policy of seeking images from the media has the potential to “put media workers at risk of attack”, as well as “undermining” the independent role of the media in covering public order events.

Dooley said that the NUJ would be seeking a meeting with the Garda Commissioner on the matter.

“Reporters and photographers are independent witnesses, they are present to observe and report on the actions of all parties, including the gardaí,” he said.

Advertisement

“There is a real danger that if journalists are perceived as harvesting information for the gardaí they will be perceived as legitimate targets by the sinister forces behind recent public order incidents.”

He said that he was disappointed at Harris “ignoring the risks” in seeking media images when gardaí now have access to the use of body cameras worn by members of the force.

“The NUJ condemns attacks on Gardaí and the destruction of public property. It is vital that journalists are allowed to record and report such incidents.

“It would be ironic if the actions of the Gardaí were to undermine the ability of media organisations to carry out this function.”

Editor of Irish press photo agency Rolling News, Eamonn Farrell, took to Twitter/X on Monday to express his frustration at being contacted to pass over images to gardaí.

He said that this was now the second time this year he had been contacted by gardaí in respect to the handing over of images taken by photojournalists at anti-migrant riots.

“I understand gardaí now had access to body cams and were in a position to record breaches of the law by individuals without recourse to jeopardising the independence, objectivity and safety of professional visual journalists by requesting the handing over of digital imagery captured during serious disturbances,” he said.

He outlined that the involvement of journalists with the gardaí would “only inflame matters further”.

I find it odd that gardaí are complaining of the level of danger their own members are in, and yet are prepared to put journalists’ safety at risk by requesting that they become the eyes and ears of the State.

Gardaí began the use of body cameras at the end of May, with Justice Minister Helen McEntee calling it a ‘significant day’ for the force.

At the time of the launch, the force said that it expected that the cameras will improve safety for members, reduce complaints of police misconduct, save time in court preparation and appearances and lower costs in relation to those.