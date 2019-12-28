How many public payphones are left in Ireland? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

456: The number of public payphones left in Ireland.

793: The number of children who contacted Childline on Christmas Day.

20: Charlie Flanagan attempted to save 20 deer in Phoenix Park from being culled by asking the Office of Public Works if they could be moved to the Midlands.

150: The number of people who gathered outside Brown Thomas on Grafton Street on St Stephen’s Day.

35%: The increase in the number of parcels sent this Christmas, compared to 2018.

21: The number of people taken to hospital in northern France after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning during Christmas mass.

500: Over 500 people were fed in the RDS for the annual Christmas Day dinner, provided by the Royal Dublin Society.

937: The number of days Leo Varadkar has been taoiseach. As of Christmas Day, he was no longer the shortest-serving office holder.

200: At least 200 patients were left waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals on Christmas Eve.

22: The Hare Krishna-run restaurant Govindas closed its doors on Aungier Street in Dublin after 22 years.

€30,000: The amount of compensation the HSE was ordered to pay to eight nurses over its failure to publish a report into their bullying claims.