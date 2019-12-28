This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How many public payphones are left in Ireland? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The number of people who gathered outside Brown Thomas for the St Stephen’s Day sales.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 28 Dec 2019, 7:30 PM
46 minutes ago 2,123 Views No Comments
A payphone in Dublin.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

456: The number of public payphones left in Ireland. 

793: The number of children who contacted Childline on Christmas Day. 

20: Charlie Flanagan attempted to save 20 deer in Phoenix Park from being culled by asking the Office of Public Works if they could be moved to the Midlands.

150: The number of people who gathered outside Brown Thomas on Grafton Street on St Stephen’s Day. 

35%: The increase in the number of parcels sent this Christmas, compared to 2018. 

21: The number of people taken to hospital in northern France after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning during Christmas mass. 

500: Over 500 people were fed in the RDS for the annual Christmas Day dinner, provided by the Royal Dublin Society. 

937: The number of days Leo Varadkar has been taoiseach. As of Christmas Day, he was no longer the shortest-serving office holder.

200: At least 200 patients were left waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals on Christmas Eve. 

22: The Hare Krishna-run restaurant Govindas closed its doors on Aungier Street in Dublin after 22 years. 

€30,000: The amount of compensation the HSE was ordered to pay to eight nurses over its failure to publish a report into their bullying claims. 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

