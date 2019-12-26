This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 26 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Less than 500 public payphones are left in Ireland – a drop from 4,000 a decade ago

There were 4,000 public payphones across the country 10 years ago.

By Press Association Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 12:44 PM
46 minutes ago 2,478 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4947444
An Eircom phone box in Dublin's city centre.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images
An Eircom phone box in Dublin's city centre.
An Eircom phone box in Dublin's city centre.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images

THE NUMBER OF public payphones in Ireland continues to drop with just 456 left, compared to almost 4,000 a decade ago.

Payphone usage has declined dramatically in recent years because of the popularity of smartphones.

In 2008, there were more than 3,500 payphones in Ireland with the decline starting when the company began trading as Eircom and put almost 2,000 payphones out of service.

In the past few years, more phone boxes have been removed around the country with more than a dozen being removed in the past six months  – there were 468 public payphones in July 2019 compared to 456 now.

An Eir spokesman said 21 payphones have been removed so far this year with requests from council and continued anti-social behaviour cited as the most common reason for removal.

There were on average 235 calls per day in September 2019 equating to on average 0.05 calls from each payphone daily.

Eir said if a payphone is used for less than one minute a day on average and if emergency services calls do not count for more than 30 seconds of each minute, it can remove it.

The company is set to replace old payphones around Dublin with upgraded versions that will include Wi-Fi, interactive touchscreens and information services for tourists.

Eir applied for planning permission earlier this year to upgrade the kiosks in more than 20 locations around the city.

In a statement, Eir said it has agreed a programme with Dublin City Council to improve public payphones at selected locations in Dublin, subject to planning approval.

“The proposed structures are open stand-alone kiosks designed to reduce instances of anti-social behaviour, improve street furniture and provide enhanced services to users including interactive, digital information points.”

Dublin City Council said a decision due date on Eir’s application is 10 January, 2020.

“Twenty plus planning applications have been submitted to Dublin City Council for the replacement of existing telephone kiosks with new telephone kiosks.”

“Each kiosk will have an integral communication unit and a 1.53 square metre digital advertising display. The proposed structures will have an overall height 2.43 metres, a depth of 0.762 metres and a width 1.096 metres.”

‘Priorities’

Independent councillor for Dublin City Council Mannix Flynn said: “We have seen the steady decline of payphones in Dublin city as they have become sites of anti-social behaviour in recent years.”

“There has always been the question mark about what we replace the phone boxes and now we see companies applying to use the boxes for marketing purposes when it is in fact a planning issue,” he added. 

Flynn said he is concerned the type of technology being proposed in the 20 pay phone kiosks will date too quickly.

“We’re going to have 5G and even higher speed broadband coming down the track soon so is there really a need in this day and age for WiFi hubs when tourists do everything on their phones?” he said.

“They will end up being vandalised or falling into disrepair and then we are left with the same issue.

“We risk being left with a whole load of boxes with advertising and product placement.”

Flynn said there are very few public conveniences in Dublin city centre and questioned whether this is the best use of the boxes.

“Why are we giving planning permission to a telecommunications company when we don’t have one public lavatory in the city centre?

“It is a question of priorities.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie