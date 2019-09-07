How much money is needed to rescue Dublin's historic Iveagh Markets? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

70,000: The number of people the UN says are in need of assistance after Storm Dorian devastated the Bahamas this week.

37: The number of years Robert Mugabe led Zimbabwe for until he was removed from power in 2017. The political prisoner turned guerrilla leader, who oversaw years of economic ruination in the country, died on Friday.

75: The number of UK parliamentarians currently engaged in a Scottish legal bid to block Boris Johnson’s prorogration plans.

€105,000: A man was charged this week in connection with the seizure of over €100,000 worth of heroin at the train station in Cork city.

1,950: The number of apartments planned for Clongriffin in north Dublin by developer Gerry Gannon.

7: A new ‘Wolves in the Woods’ enclosure will house Dublin Zoo’s seven wolves.

327: In a torrid week for Boris Johnson, 327 MPs voted in favour of a bill to extend Brexit until at least 31 January 2020, in the process inflicting an embarrassing defeat on the UK prime minister.

€13 million: The estimated cost of carrying out “essential structural repairs” on the historic Iveagh Markets on Francis Street.