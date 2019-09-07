This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 7 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How much money is needed to rescue Dublin's historic Iveagh Markets? It's the week in numbers

Plus how many MPs voted to frustrate Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 7 Sep 2019, 7:00 PM
38 minutes ago 1,046 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4799763
Dublin's Iveagh Markets on Francis Street.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Dublin's Iveagh Markets on Francis Street.
Dublin's Iveagh Markets on Francis Street.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

70,000: The number of people the UN says are in need of assistance after Storm Dorian devastated the Bahamas this week. 

37: The number of years Robert Mugabe led Zimbabwe for until he was removed from power in 2017. The political prisoner turned guerrilla leader, who oversaw years of economic ruination in the country, died on Friday. 

75: The number of UK parliamentarians currently engaged in a Scottish legal bid to block Boris Johnson’s prorogration plans. 

€105,000: A man was charged this week in connection with the seizure of over €100,000 worth of heroin at the train station in Cork city.

1,950: The number of apartments planned for Clongriffin in north Dublin by developer Gerry Gannon. 

7: A new ‘Wolves in the Woods’ enclosure will house Dublin Zoo’s seven wolves. 

327: In a torrid week for Boris Johnson, 327 MPs voted in favour of a bill to extend Brexit until at least 31 January 2020, in the process inflicting an embarrassing defeat on the UK prime minister. 

€13 million: The estimated cost of carrying out “essential structural repairs” on the historic Iveagh Markets on Francis Street. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie