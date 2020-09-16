#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Wednesday 16 September 2020
Advertisement

Bereaved families want answers about their loved ones' final days in nursing homes, committee is told

An expert warned that the huge issue will have implications for the grieving process.

By Press Association Wednesday 16 Sep 2020, 1:59 PM
1 hour ago 3,171 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5206302
Brigid Doherty, a member of the expert panel on nursing homes, gave evidence to an Oireachtas committee.
Brigid Doherty, a member of the expert panel on nursing homes, gave evidence to an Oireachtas committee.
Brigid Doherty, a member of the expert panel on nursing homes, gave evidence to an Oireachtas committee.

FAMILIES WHOSE LOVED ones died in care homes during the coronavirus pandemic cannot grieve until they get answers about their final days, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

Brigid Doherty, a member of the expert panel on nursing homes, said the “lack” of information about residents’ deaths has been frustrating for families.

She told the Special Committee on Covid-19 Response that there is a “huge gap” in information on how care was provided in the final weeks and days of care home residents’ lives.

Doherty warned that the huge issue will have implications for the grieving process.

Doherty is a member of the expert panel which made 86 recommendations on Covid-19 and nursing homes. The report was published last month.

She also called for an independent advocacy service to investigate complaints or issues raised about nursing homes.

The committee was told that any complaint regarding care in a nursing home is dealt with by the home, which Doherty said was not “very satisfactory” for families.

“The HSE safeguarding services does not have the legislative authority to investigate complaints in private nursing homes,” she told the committee.

“Residents in nursing homes do not have that support as they would do if they were in hospital or at home.

We do need an independent advocacy service for nursing homes and I understand that is being explored, but we need a process of investigation that is independent of the nursing home provider, whether that is private or public.

“The lack of information is frustrating for families, Covid has highlighted this even more, it has brought it to the fore because families were not able able to visit residents.

“People will not begin to grieve for their relatives until they get the answers.”

Chairman of the expert panel, Professor Cecily Kelleher, said its recommendations reflect that systematic reform is needed in the way care is delivered in the future.

Related Read

16.09.20 'Remembering our loss': National and local events to commemorate those we have lost during Covid-19

He added:

“It was clear from a range of stakeholders that healthcare staff worked tirelessly for the residents and all parties, including carer staff, now require a range of supports.

“Great value was placed on the services stood up to cope, especially Covid-19 Response Teams.

“These supports must be sustained and regularised over the next 18 months. This is a multi-factorial challenge and we must be action driven.”

Sinn Fein’s David Cullinane said the report needs to be reviewed “on a regular basis” by the health committee, when it is established.

“We need to keep an eye on these recommendations and make sure that those recommendations are implemented,” Cullinane added.

“Can I propose that in our final report that is one of the recommendations that we make? This can’t be a report that sits on the shelf or that is cherry picked. We have to really get under the bonnet of it.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Doherty also told the committee there is an issue around staffing levels in care homes as there is no statutory requirement for the number of staff or the skill mix in nursing homes at any one time.

“HIQA (Health Information and Quality Authority) do not have powers, and regulations say it is down to the (care) provider to state the level of staff. That needs to change,” she added.

“The Department of Health is commencing the framework for safe staffing and skill mix – it is crucial that happens sooner rather than later, otherwise it’s very difficult to assess whether or not there is an appropriate level of staff.”

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there have been 283 clusters of Covid-19 in nursing homes. 

Deaths in nursing homes account for 56% of all Covid-19-related deaths. 

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie