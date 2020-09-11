Nursing home residents in Dublin restricted to one nominated visitor as cases continue to climb in capital

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health has introduced new restrictions on nursing homes in Dublin, allowing just one nominated visitor per resident, following the continuing spike in new cases in the county.

The decision was made at a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team yesterday.

In a statement, the Department said: “It has been a very difficult year for everyone, but particularly for those living and working in nursing homes and their families. At all times, the protection of nursing home residents and staff is the priority of the Department of Health.

“At yesterday’s NPHET meeting it was noted that there has continued to be an increase in Covid-19 cases over the last week in Dublin. Following this, new public health advice has been recommended.

“In order to reduce resident contacts, nursing homes in Dublin should reduce the number of visitors to one nominated visitor per resident. The measures are in place on a temporary basis.

“These measures were deemed necessary in order to protect vulnerable residents of nursing homes. The Department is aware of the difficult challenges these restrictions present for many individuals and families, and the situation will be kept under review.”

Daily new Covid-19 cases in Dublin continue to account for more than half of the nationwide cases.

Earlier today, there were 211 new cases confirmed in Ireland by health officials with more than half or 121 of those cases in Dublin.

The Government on Monday will announced a new roadmap to support the economy during Covid-19.