Nursing home report calls for review of staff terms and conditions in wake of Covid-19 crisis

A REVIEW OF the employment terms and conditions of healthcare workers in nursing homes should be carried out, according to a new report on the sector set to be launched today.

The 200-page report, which looks at how nursing homes responded to the Covid-19 crisis, offers wide-ranging recommendations about how the system needs to change to cope with any similar issues in the future.

It warns that it is “critical” that regional public health teams have all the resources needed to support local nursing homes and stresses that residents should continue being prioritised for testing.

On the issue of PPE provision, which remained a source of contention between nursing home owners and the HSE, the report says that the system for ordering PPE “needs to be refined”.

It says that PPE should be readily available to staff, as well as appropriate training – with an “emergency supply” of PPE also ready to go in the event of a cluster.

The Nursing Homes Expert Panel, which compiled the report, was launched in the wake of the severe coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes. Deaths in nursing homes accounted for 56% of all Covid-19-related deaths.

