This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 19 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nursing home report calls for review of staff terms and conditions in wake of Covid-19 crisis

The report makes a series of wide-ranging recommendations.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 1:24 PM
22 minutes ago 1,424 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5180132
Image: Shutterstock/pikselstock
Image: Shutterstock/pikselstock

A REVIEW OF the employment terms and conditions of healthcare workers in nursing homes should be carried out, according to a new report on the sector set to be launched today. 

The 200-page report, which looks at how nursing homes responded to the Covid-19 crisis, offers wide-ranging recommendations about how the system needs to change to cope with any similar issues in the future. 

It warns that it is “critical” that regional public health teams have all the resources needed to support local nursing homes and stresses that residents should continue being prioritised for testing. 

On the issue of PPE provision, which remained a source of contention between nursing home owners and the HSE, the report says that the system for ordering PPE “needs to be refined”.

It says that PPE should be readily available to staff, as well as appropriate training – with an “emergency supply” of PPE also ready to go in the event of a cluster. 

The Nursing Homes Expert Panel, which compiled the report, was launched in the wake of the severe coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes. Deaths in nursing homes accounted for 56% of all Covid-19-related deaths. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

More to follow

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie