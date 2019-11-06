This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 6 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Son of working-class Irish immigrants' chosen as new NYPD police chief

Dermot Shea will replace James O’Neill, another Irish-American.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 6 Nov 2019, 10:19 PM
53 minutes ago 7,782 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4882126
Outgoing NYPD chief James O'Neill (left) and his successor Dermot Shea.
Image: Richard Drew/PA Images
Outgoing NYPD chief James O'Neill (left) and his successor Dermot Shea.
Outgoing NYPD chief James O'Neill (left) and his successor Dermot Shea.
Image: Richard Drew/PA Images

AN IRISH-AMERICAN has been selected as the NYPD’s police commissioner for the third time in a row. 

Dermot Shea, a son of two Irish immigrants, was announced on Monday as the new head of the United States’ largest police force. 

Shea (50) is replacing another Irish-American, James O’Neill, who has held the post for three years. 

The New York Times reports that Shea is: “a son of working-class Irish immigrants who grew up in a cramped apartment in Sunnyside, Queens”. 

The NYPD said in a profile of its new chief that he lives in Manhattan with his wife Serena and that they have: “three children, Jackie, Lauren and Richie, as well as grandson, Aidan, and a dog named Miley”. 

He began his career with the NYPD as a patrol policeman in the Bronx. 

“Shea began his service as a police officer in 1991, a year New York City faced more than 2,000 murders,” the NYPD said.

He rose up the ranks to serve as precinct commander of the 44th and 50th precincts in the Bronx where he oversaw a dramatic reduction in gun violence.

Shea then rose to prominence at police headquarters as the department’s statistical guru and last year overhauled the division that handled the sexual misconduct investigation of Harvey Weinstein.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Shea is “one of the best-prepared incoming police commissioners this city has ever seen” and knows the department and the city “inside and out.”

The choice of another white police commissioner has been questioned in some quarters in an increasingly diverse police force. 

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton has called for an immediate meeting with Shea to discuss how policing policies affect people of colour.

Patrick Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association, said he wants to work with Shea to “combat the current anti-police atmosphere and make positive changes that will improve the lives of our police officers and every New Yorker we protect.”

Tina Luongo, of the Legal Aid Society, said in a statement that de Blasio should have embraced transparency and solicited input from city residents before picking a new police commissioner.

In Shea’s tenure as chief of detectives, the police department has expanded its database of alleged gang members — often black and Hispanic men and women — and codified expansive DNA collection practices, Luongo said.

Her organisation provides legal services for people who cannot afford lawyers.

- With reporting by Associated Press

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie