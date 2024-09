OASIS HAVE ANNOUNCED two extra dates in London after the high demand for their concerts next year.

The brothers announced this afternoon that two extra shows in Wembley Stadium have been added “due to phenomenal demand”.

Advertisement

The tickets will be sold through a “staggered, invitation-only ballot process”, the band wrote on social media.

“Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster.”

Tickets for Oasis’s concerts in Dublin next year were rapidly sold on Friday morning, though many fans were left frustrated by a technical errors and the high price of tickets.

The high ticket prices were exacerbated by dynamic pricing, a practice used by Ticketmaster to increase the cost of ‘in demand’ tickets.