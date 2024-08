PRE-SALE CODES FOR Oasis’ highly anticipated reunion tour across Ireland and the UK have begun to be issued via email from this morning – but a number of fans have been left in confusion after receiving codes for dates in the wrong country.

One user took to X to say that although they had received their pre-sale code, “it gave me the UK instead of Dublin when I signed up for Dublin…”

A number of others also reported having received codes for dates in Dublin when they had signed up for the UK pre-sale.

While tickets for the show aren’t on sale to the general public until tomorrow morning, those who managed to secure a pre-sale code in a ballot from earlier this week will be able to access the pre-sale from 7pm this evening.

Earlier this week, fans complained of delays in receiving confirmation of their registration for a pre-sale code after filling in the ballot.

Each code is unique to the email registered, and can only be used to purchase tickets using that same email – meaning that codes can not be sold on or reused.

Having only announced their reunion tour earlier this week, already a number of hotels have been accused of hiking their prices or cancelling existing bookings to cash in on the tour.

The venues and dates for the UK and Ireland tour next year are: Principality Stadium July 4 and 5; Heaton Park July 11, 12, 19, 20, 25 and 26; Wembley Stadium August 2 and 3; Murrayfield Stadium August 8 and 9; and Croke Park August 16 and 17.

There are also plans for dates outside Europe.

Tickets for the Croke Park gigs will go on sale on Saturday morning at 8am, while general sale for UK shows will begin at 9am.