OASIS FANS HAVE complained of delays with a pre-sale system for tickets for the highly-anticipated comeback gigs.

The special ballot was put in place “to ensure the maximum number of fans have a fair opportunity to access tickets”.

It requires fans who want early access to tickets to give their contact details, the name of the place they want to see a show in, and answer a trivia question about the band’s history.

The ballot will close at 7pm today.

The Oasis X account said last night that, “due to an extremely high volume of entries, confirmation emails may be delayed”.

“Please be assured that everyone who has correctly filled out the ballot form before 7pm Wednesday 28th August will receive the confirmation email.”

Due to an extremely high volume of entries, confirmation emails may be delayed.

Please be assured that everyone who has correctly filled out the ballot form before 7pm Wednesday 28th August will receive the confirmation email. — Oasis (@oasis) August 27, 2024

The pre-sale for tickets to the 2025 shows will begin on Friday, 30 August, while the general sale will take place on Saturday morning.

Fans took to X to express their stress as they waited for confirmation that they qualified for the pre-sale.

One man said: “If I still haven’t received a confirmation email regarding the oasis pre-sale after 5 hours, what hope do I have of actually getting tickets?!”

Another fan said: “Is anyone in the UK or Ireland getting any sleep tonight or are we all just sitting up waiting for our pre-sale confirmation emails to come through? #DefinitelyMaybe could be an all-nighter.”

Others posted that they waited seven or more hours for confirmation.

The venues and dates for the UK and Ireland tour next year are: Principality Stadium July 4 and 5; Heaton Park July 11, 12, 19, 20, 25 and 26; Wembley Stadium August 2 and 3; Murrayfield Stadium August 8 and 9; and Croke Park August 16 and 17.

There are also plans for dates outside Europe.

Tickets for the Croke Park gigs will go on sale on Saturday morning at 9am, while general sale for UK shows will begin at 10am.