OASIS FANS ARE awaiting news on the band’s long-awaited return following a series of not so subtle hints in social media posts over the weekend.

Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher disbanded in 2009 and pleas from fans of the Manchester rock band had been falling on deaf ears since.

But a series of hints indicate the two have buried the hatchet and are set to reunite for touring once again.

During his headline Reading Festival set last night evening, Liam dedicated the Oasis track Half The World Away to his estranged brother Noel and later their hit Cigarettes & Alcohol to people who he said hate the rock band.

At the end of the gig, the same clip teasing tomorrow’s date was shown on the stage’s main screens.

The teaser was shown at the end of Liam Gallagher’s set at Reading Festival (Sarah Louise Bennett/PA)

In a social media post by the group last night, flagging tomorrow’s date “27.08.24″ in the style of the Oasis logo and the time of 8am, which has naturally gotten hopes up about a return to touring.

The barely cryptic tweets came hot on the wheels of a Sunday Times article which said the Gallagher appear to have settled their differences and are set to play concerts in London and in Manchester next year.

Liam has also been getting in on the social media hints, teasing a return yesterday.

I never did like that word FORMER — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 25, 2024

With reporting by PA