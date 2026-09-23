Oasis announce more shows in UK & Europe as Irish fans anxiously await codes to buy tickets

OASIS HAVE ANNOUNCED more shows in the UK and Europe as Irish fans enter the final stage of the wait to see if they’ll receive access codes to buy tickets.

Those who pre-registered for their 2027 tour will find out their fate sometime between Thursday and Sunday this week.

There is no general sale for the gigs; only fans who receive one of these access codes will be given the chance to buy tickets. Having a code does not guarantee you will be able to buy a ticket.

On Wednesday afternoon the band announced they have added more shows due to “phenomenal demand”, but no extra Irish shows have been added to the schedule.

They’ve added another show in Munich on 6 July, one more show in Rome 26 July and two extra shows to their run in Knebworth on 25 and 26 September.

Their previously scheduled show in Paris on 24 July has been rescheduled for 20 July due to railway engineering works set to take place near the venue

When pre-registering fans were given the chance to select three preferences for concerts they would like to attend, meaning some Irish fans may be granted the chance to buy tickets for gigs abroad.

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The band is set to play two nights at Slane Castle on 4 and 5 September next year.

Pretty penny

If you are lucky enough to get a code for a chance to buy tickets for Slane, they won’t come cheap.

The fixed price for a general admission ticket is €181.25, while a front standing ticket will set you back €211.25. Oh, and don’t forget a €10.50 service charge on top of those.

If you don’t fancy standing, you could go for a reserved seating ticket in what is described as the ‘Slane Castle outdoor compound’. But one of these will cost you €501.25.

Included in this with your reserved seat in a grandstand, you get entry through a dedicated area and free parking, premium toilet facilities, a dedicated tour merchandise stand and access to the hospitality area for one hour after Oasis have finished.

Bundles that include a ticket with a return coach from Belfast, Dublin, Limerick and Cork are all priced above €200, while two VIP packages are available for €365.98 and €590.43, respectively. These include extras like merchandise and “access to a pre-show hub complete with installations and a dedicated team of hosts” for the pricier package.

The good news is the band has confirmed that Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing will not be used this time around.

When Oasis played Croke Park in 2025, prices for the “in demand” tickets jumped significantly above the €86.50 asking price, leaving some paying over €400 for a standing ticket.

At least we won’t have to deal with that for next year’s gigs.