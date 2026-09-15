How do the prices of Oasis Slane tickets compare to the other Live '27 tour dates?

OASIS’S CONFIRMATION THAT they would be returning to the stage in 2027 after weeks of speculation has been met with elation by fans.

But for those hoping to see Liam and Noel Gallagher at Slane Castle next September, it won’t come cheap.

The good news is that they won’t have to deal with dynamic pricing this time around.

Few will have forgotten the outrage during the scramble for tickets for last year’s Croke Park gigs. Prices for the “in demand” tickets jumped significantly above the €86.50 asking price, leaving some paying over €400 for a standing ticket and hundreds of thousands of others frustrated.

After a two-year inquiry by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), Ticketmaster is now before the District Court accused of “misleading commercial practice” - charges the platform told the court will be “fully contested”.

But the bad news is, even without dynamic pricing, the cheapest tickets for Slane are nearly €100 more expensive than the asking price for last year’s shows at Croker.

How much are we talking?

The fixed price for a general admission ticket is €181.25, while a front standing ticket will set you back €211.25. Oh, and don’t forget a €10.50 service charge on top of those.

If you don’t fancy standing, you could go for a reserved seating ticket in what is described as the ‘Slane Castle outdoor compound’. But one of these will cost you €501.25.

Included in this with your reserved seat in a grandstand, you get entry through a dedicated area and free parking, premium toilet facilities, a dedicated tour merchandise stand and access to the hospitality area for one hour after Oasis have finished.

Bundles that include a ticket with a return coach from Belfast, Dublin, Limerick and Cork are all priced above €200, while two VIP packages are available for €365.98 and €590.43, respectively. These include extras like merchandise and “access to a pre-show hub complete with installations and a dedicated team of hosts” for the pricier package.

Noel Gallagher and Gem Archer at a press conference with Henry Mountcharles before Oasis played Slane in 2009. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

There will be no general sale, with fans having to register on the band’s site and hope that they will be chosen at random to receive a code that will allow them to buy a ticket.

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What about the other Oasis shows?

You might be wondering if the hefty cost of the Ireland shows are an outlier in the Live ’27 tour. The answer is, generally, the others aren’t that much cheaper.

The rest of the dates are taking place in stadiums, bar one. Knebworth House in England, like Slane, is a very grand property sitting on open parkland. Oasis famously played to 250,000 people over two nights there at the height of their Britpop fame in 1996.

The prices are almost the same for Knebworth as they are for Slane: £170.50 (€200) for general admission and £203.50 (€240) for front standing, with a ‘reserved grandstand, gardens and house’ package for £513.50 (€600).

Music journalist and DJ Niall ‘Nialler9′ Byrne told The Journal that “because they’re big outdoor events, the prices are nearly double”.

“It’s a lot more money,” he said, though he said he’s not surprised at the cost.

“The way it is these days, all those big tours, there’s a demand for them. They will sell out easily. People are willing to pay for these things for that price, even if they are much bigger fees than we are used to paying for gigs in the past.”

Despite the demand, Byrne said that most people he has spoken to feel the prices are too expensive to justify going.

For the European stadiums, prices differ slightly depending on the location.

For example, seated tickets in Paris’s Stade de France range from €84 to €249, with standing tickets going for €199.50 and €249. If you’re in Munich’s Allianz Arena, they are more expensive. Seated tickets are €96.25 to €268.75, with standing going for between €165.25 and €268.75.

Oasis will play 11 nights in the Etihad Stadium – where the Gallagher brothers’ beloved Manchester City football club call home. There, seated tickets range from £74.60 (€87) to £266.60 (€310), with standing tickets from £173.60 (€200) to £206.60 (€240).

Celtic Park in Glasgow, where the tour will open, sees seating tickets ranging from £71.50 (€84) to £263.50 (€310), and between £170.50 (€200) to £203.50 (€240) for standing tickets.

Seating tickets for one of the three nights the band will play in the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas are priced at between $110.52 (€96) and $546.17 (€470). Standing tickets range from $324.57 (€280) to $387.52 (€340).

Transparency

Byrne said he was surprised Oasis didn’t give a full breakdown of the cost of a ticket, considering what happened with the dynamic pricing last time.

“I was expecting them to, considering everything that happened. I was like, they’re certainly going to do their best to get this right.”

Someone who didn’t leave fans wondering about his ticket prices is Harry Styles.

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When the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter announced European dates (including two nights in Croke Park) for his Together Together stadium tour last week, his team said they were taking measures “to be more transparent on pricing for fans”.

@hshq @hshq

There was no sign of dynamic or platinum pricing, and the artist-set price – that is, the price he decided a ticket should cost – was shown directly alongside what fans will actually pay when venue fees and tax is added on top.

Byrne, who wrote about this this week, said that while Styles’ prices weren’t exactly cheap (standing tickets start from €142.90), it showed fans exactly where their money was going before a ticket even went on sale.

It also allowed them to compare the markup for the other European dates.

“People are always talking about how expensive Ireland is, and it is, but it’s actually one of the lower in terms of markup for the tour in Europe and the UK. That was really interesting to me, as someone who covers this stuff all the time,” he said.

Berlin had the highest markup at 28.2% for general admission rear tickets, more than double Dublin’s 13.3% rate for an equivalent ticket.

Byrne said artists sharing price breakdowns like this has become more common in the last couple of years “because of that Oasis gig”, referring to the Croke Park dynamic pricing incident.

“We’re certainly seeing more of it here from promoters sharing the ticket ranges straight up in the first press release that they send out.”

He added that he would welcome any and all levels of transparency around ticketing.

“I think it’s really useful. It empowers people to think about if they want to pay for these tickets and not end up in a situation like the time with the first Oasis gigs, where people were suddenly presented with tickets for double the price or more than they actually initially thought they were going to pay for.

“You want to empower the ticket buyer to make that decision based on whether they think it’s worth it or not, and not just be blindsided with a price, ultimately.”