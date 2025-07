STILL WISH YOU were going to next month’s Oasis reunion gigs in Croke Park?

Be prepared to pay even more than the eye-watering prices of well over €400 that many fans shelled out last August, when so-called “dynamic pricing” was used to capitalise on frenzied demand.

Some tickets for the sold-out shows have been resold on Ticketmaster this week for €536 and even €596.

Single tickets have been snapped up within seconds of appearing on the official resale website.

The tickets that sold for €596 were for seats in the upper Cusack stand, directly to the side of the stage, and in the lower Davin stand, at the opposite end of the 145m pitch.

Ticketmaster is taking a significant cut, with a “service charge including VAT” of €77.44, as well as a “handling fee” of €2.95 driving up the cost to punters.

Small, far away: a view of Croke Park from the Davin Stand. The stage will be where the opposite goalpost is. CrokePark.ie CrokePark.ie

Ticketmaster says these are “platinum” tickets, which would have originally been sold for €490.50. It defines platinum tickets as “in-demand tickets offered for sale at market-driven prices”.

So-called platinum tickets do not come with any extras such as souvenir merchandise or access to premium hospitality areas – paid-for perks that can now be bought for many major artists’ shows, such as Beyoncé and Coldplay, as the booming live entertainment industry finds new ways to part fans from their cash.

In the aftermath of last August’s scramble for tickets, several Oasis fans took to social media to complain that they had bought platinum tickets due to a sense of panic and pressure, and because they thought they would at least be getting an extra special experience for the extra money.

Getting the band back together: Noel (left) and Liam Gallagher on stage in 2008. The band split in 2009. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

When the tour was first announced, Ticketmaster and promoter MCD had suggested tickets for Oasis in Croke Park would start at €86.50 including booking fees and go up to €261.75.

Under Irish legislation introduced in 2021, it’s illegal to resell tickets to any event in a venue with capacity over 1,000 for more than face value. Some cheaper resale tickets have been available for Oasis, with at least one ticket for a seat in the Cusack stand changing hands for €217 this week.

“Platinum” Oasis tickets that originally sold for €490.50 have been listed for sale on Ticketmaster this week for €516.25, before Ticketmaster’s resale charges and fees are applied. This seems to be due to the charges and fees paid as part of the original purchase being rolled into the new price, as well as the fresh layer of resale charges.

A price breakdown for one Oasis ticket resold this week. Ticketmaster Ticketmaster

Oasis’ reunion tour kicked off in Cardiff last night.

Ticketmaster said this weekend that its resale fees “cover the extra work involved in providing this service”.

This work includes cancelling the original ticket, issuing a new barcode to the buyer, and “multiple customer interactions”, Ticketmaster said.

Fans reselling their tickets are not charged anything, and tickets can only be resold for the original price or less, it added.

“Ticketmaster provides fans with a safe, simple and secure way to resell their tickets with confidence knowing that their ticket is verified and will get them in the door,” it said.

Promoter MCD has also been approached for comment.