DUBLIN MEP REGINA Doherty has echoed calls for Ticketmaster to be investigated after Oasis fans were this morning left facing up to a 400% increase in ticket prices on the platform.

Demand for tickets to the reunion tour is incredibly high, with fans left desperately waiting for pre-sale codes yesterday after filling in a ballot. Pre-sale tickets went on sale at 7pm yesterday, and sold out shortly thereafter.

This morning, hundreds of thousands of fans were left disappointed as Ticketmaster crashed when the tickets went on sale, causing people to lose their place in the queue.

Others, however, were more disappointed in the hike in ticket prices on the platform, as the newly reinstated band had promised that tickets could only be sold “at face value”.

That feeling when you wait in a queue for four hours only to be told the price of the ticket has risen from £148 to... £355??? Because they're 'in demand'. How is this not illegal? @Ticketmaster @TicketmasterUK @oasis #Oasis #Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/jdmXWUkuBz — Helen Barnett (@HelenFBarnett) August 31, 2024

Thousands of disappointed fans took to X to complain about the abrupt price hike due to demand.

Advertisement

Dublin MEP Doherty called for a “serious investigation” into Ticketmaster by Ireland’s Competition and Consumer Commission.

Ticketmaster isn't fit for purpose. Eight hours queuing, numerous times in the checkout, been suspected as bot, session suspended, website crashed as placing order, put to back of queue many times, price jumps of over 300% how does this shitty website have a monopoly?! #Oasis pic.twitter.com/s0LxvWQFfP — Vitt (@vitt2tsnoc) August 31, 2024

Speaking today, Doherty said: “When ticket prices were advertised earlier this week, standing tickets in Croke Park were €86.50 plus booking fees, but when many people eventually got through the online queue this morning, they were faced with the exact same ticket at a price of €415.50.

“That’s not transparent advertising and certainly not fair to consumers.”

She said that the gig was “always going to be ‘in demand’”, and that it was “extortionate” to charge consumers such a mark-up.

Doherty added that she would be taking the matter up with the European Commission as well as the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

Ticketmaster have been asked for comment.