OASIS WILL KICKSTART their long-awaited worldwide reunion tour in Cardiff this evening, their first concert in almost 16 years.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher will perform together for the first time since their dramatic split in 2009, when they appear at the Welsh capital’s Principality Stadium.

The brothers announced the Oasis Live ‘25 tour last August, starting with two dates in Cardiff on Friday and Saturday, before heading across the UK and Ireland.

Doors are expected to open at 5pm, with Cast and the Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft in support.

Former members of the group are expected to make a return, with Andy Bell on bass, and Gem Archer and Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs on guitars.

Noel was spotted getting off the train in Cardiff on Tuesday, while a drone display spelling out the band’s name could be seen over the stadium on Wednesday.

Fans across the city have also heard what they believe to be rehearsals in the Principality throughout the week.

The reunion announcement came 15 years after Noel quit the band, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer,” following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

While fans have been pleading for the group to reunite since they disbanded, website issues and controversial dynamic pricing brought outrage, with many failing to secure a spot.

After tickets for the UK and Ireland shows went on sale last year, some standard tickets appeared to have jumped from €176 to €400.

The controversy prompted the UK Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge to look at the use of dynamic pricing.

Here at home, Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley introduced legislation that would ban dynamic pricing in order to protect consumers from being “ripped off” when buying tickets for cultural events.

Following Cardiff, Oasis will visit Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Croke Park throughout July, August and September.

The group will then head to Japan, South Korea, South America, Australia and North America.

A movie, produced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, is being made in conjunction with the reunion tour.

Formed in Manchester in 1991, the rock band was led by lead guitarist Noel and his brother, lead vocalist Liam, during their 18 years together.

Oasis signed to independent record label Creation Records in 1993, rising to fame with the release of their debut chart-topping album Definitely Maybe on August 29 1994.

They had hits with songs including Don’t Look Back in Anger, Champagne Supernova, Wonderwall and Live Forever.

Dig Out Your Soul, the band’s last studio album, was released in 2008, just months before the Paris row.